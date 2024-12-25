Alia Bhatt-inspired 6 outfits for New Year and cocktail parties

Lifestyle
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a red noodle strap dress during Christmas. Cute Raha also stole the limelight. Alia looked super cute in the floor-length dress.
Alia Bhatt's maroon velvet dress is perfect for a New Year's party in winter. Pair it with a matching choker necklace.
A dark-colored off-shoulder bodycon dress is also a great choice for party wear. Carry a sling bag with it.
Alia Bhatt's printed three-piece co-ord set gives her a sizzling look. The gold necklace looks amazing with it.
A plunging neckline short dress looks great on girls with a slim figure. Pair the dress with hoops.
You can wear a bow-knot velvet dress to a cocktail party and receive compliments. Pair high heels with a floor-length high-thigh slit dress.
