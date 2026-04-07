With the summer heat, refrigerator use increases, and even minor negligence can lead to danger. Therefore, follow these tips to keep your fridge safe.
Do not place the fridge against the wall. Leave at least 5-6 inches of space at the back to prevent the compressor from overheating.
A stabilizer is essential to prevent the compressor from burning out during voltage fluctuations.
Check if rats have chewed the wires or if the plug is burnt. Always use power plugs.
Do not set the temperature too low in summer. This can put pressure on the compressors of old fridges, leading to an explosion.
Do not place the fridge in a location where it is exposed to direct sunlight.
Get your fridge serviced by a professional at least twice a year.
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