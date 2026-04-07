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Danger from small negligence

With the summer heat, refrigerator use increases, and even minor negligence can lead to danger. Therefore, follow these tips to keep your fridge safe.

lifestyle Apr 07 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:AI Generated
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Leave space for ventilation

Do not place the fridge against the wall. Leave at least 5-6 inches of space at the back to prevent the compressor from overheating.

Image credits: social media
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Use a stabilizer

A stabilizer is essential to prevent the compressor from burning out during voltage fluctuations.

Image credits: Getty
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Check the wiring

Check if rats have chewed the wires or if the plug is burnt. Always use power plugs.

Image credits: Freepik
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Temperature setting

Do not set the temperature too low in summer. This can put pressure on the compressors of old fridges, leading to an explosion.

Image credits: Freepik
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Avoid direct sunlight

Do not place the fridge in a location where it is exposed to direct sunlight.

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Servicing

Get your fridge serviced by a professional at least twice a year.

Image credits: amazon

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