Did you know your head bath is linked to the days of the week? For women, some days are considered ideal for washing hair, while others are best avoided.
Monday is connected to the Moon. People believe a head bath on this day brings peace and emotional balance. Therefore, this day is very auspicious for women to wash their hair.
It's best if women avoid a head bath on Tuesdays. The planet Mars (Mangal) is considered harsh and since women represent softness, it's believed this combination doesn't work well.
The planet Mercury (Budh) supports freshness and clarity. That's why a head bath on this day brings good things for women.
Jupiter represents blessings and prosperity. It's believed that if women take a head bath on Thursday, it can negatively impact their blessings and wealth. So, it's a poor idea.
Venus (Shukra) is all about attraction and energy. This makes Friday a very good day for a head bath, as it is believed to enhance your charm and power.
Saturn (Shani) is the planet of burdens and delays. That's why Saturday is not considered a good day for a hair wash. It's even believed to cause hair fall.
Taking a head bath on Sunday can cause fatigue and disrupt your energy flow. So, it's better for women to avoid washing their hair on this day.
Fish Consumption: This Country Is the World’s Top Fish Eater
Dustbin Vastu: Right placement and color for a balanced home energy
Bow Mehndi: Sister’s wedding? 7 Indo-Western Henna Designs To Try
Silk Suits: 6 Short Styles That Will Make Tall, Curvy Girls Look 100% Perfect