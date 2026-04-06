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There's a deep link between a head bath and the week

Did you know your head bath is linked to the days of the week? For women, some days are considered ideal for washing hair, while others are best avoided.  

lifestyle Apr 06 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:Social Media
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Monday

Monday is connected to the Moon. People believe a head bath on this day brings peace and emotional balance. Therefore, this day is very auspicious for women to wash their hair.

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Tuesday

It's best if women avoid a head bath on Tuesdays. The planet Mars (Mangal) is considered harsh and since women represent softness, it's believed this combination doesn't work well.

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Wednesday

The planet Mercury (Budh) supports freshness and clarity. That's why a head bath on this day brings good things for women.

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Thursday

Jupiter represents blessings and prosperity. It's believed that if women take a head bath on Thursday, it can negatively impact their blessings and wealth. So, it's a poor idea.

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Friday

Venus (Shukra) is all about attraction and energy. This makes Friday a very good day for a head bath, as it is believed to enhance your charm and power.

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Saturday

Saturn (Shani) is the planet of burdens and delays. That's why Saturday is not considered a good day for a hair wash. It's even believed to cause hair fall.

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Sunday

Taking a head bath on Sunday can cause fatigue and disrupt your energy flow. So, it's better for women to avoid washing their hair on this day.

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