There's a country where people prefer fish over chicken! We'll tell you which nation it is and also break down the benefits of eating fish. Here's everything you need to know.
China is the world’s top fish-loving nation, preferring fish over chicken and leading in fishing and exports. But there’s a twist—swipe to find out!
While China leads in total fish consumption, Japan ranks first in per person intake. On average, a Japanese person eats more fish than a Chinese person.
After China and Japan, countries like Indonesia, India, and Vietnam are the leading nations in fish consumption. We're right up there in the top league!
Lately, more people are choosing fish over chicken. Rich in Omega-3, it supports heart, brain, and eye health. Experts suggest eating fish twice a week.
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