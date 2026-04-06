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So, which country is it?

There's a country where people prefer fish over chicken! We'll tell you which nation it is and also break down the benefits of eating fish. Here's everything you need to know.

lifestyle Apr 06 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:Getty
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You thought it was China?

China is the world’s top fish-loving nation, preferring fish over chicken and leading in fishing and exports. But there’s a twist—swipe to find out!

Image credits: Getty
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Japan takes the top spot

While China leads in total fish consumption, Japan ranks first in per person intake. On average, a Japanese person eats more fish than a Chinese person.

Image credits: social media
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So, where does India stand?

After China and Japan, countries like Indonesia, India, and Vietnam are the leading nations in fish consumption. We're right up there in the top league!

Image credits: social media
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What are the benefits of eating fish?

Lately, more people are choosing fish over chicken. Rich in Omega-3, it supports heart, brain, and eye health. Experts suggest eating fish twice a week.

Image credits: social media

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