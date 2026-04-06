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7 Alia Bhatt-inspired cut-sleeve blouses for your silk sarees

Alia Bhatt shows us how to rock cut-sleeve blouses with traditional silk sarees. Here are 7 designs to get you Pinterest-ready for the next big occasion.
lifestyle Apr 06 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:instagram
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Alia Bhatt's 7 best cut-sleeve blouses

Cut-sleeve blouses add a trendy and modern twist to the royal glam of a silk saree. If you want a sleek and stylish look, check out these designs inspired by Alia Bhatt.

Image credits: instagram
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Raw silk cut-sleeve blouse

This simple backless neck blouse is perfect for summers. It gives any saree a cool fusion touch. You can pair this raw silk cut-sleeve blouse with organza and tissue silk sarees.

Image credits: Instagram
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Piping work deep V-neck blouse

This deep V-neck blouse with piping work really highlights the saree's pallu. It also makes you look taller and slimmer. Try this design with a light mulmul or chiffon saree.

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Princess-cut sleeveless blouse

For sequin sarees in light metallic shades, a princess-cut sleeveless blouse is the best choice for a wedding or function. It gives a super royal look, even without sleeves.

Image credits: instagram
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Square-neck cut-sleeve blouse

A square neckline is great for highlighting your collar bones with a touch of glam. This is one of Alia Bhatt's favourite red carpet looks. It goes well with almost any saree.

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Embroidered deep-neck blouse

This blouse blends modern and royal styles, perfect for Alia’s minimal look. The embroidered deep-neck, cut-sleeve design pairs beautifully with Kanchipuram or pastel silk sarees.

Image credits: Instagram
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Front-knotted cut-sleeve blouse

For a trendy and youthful look, this front-knotted cut-sleeve blouse is the best choice. If you pair it with a net saree, just like Alia, you'll look super classy.

Image credits: instagram
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Magnum-cut blouse design

This magnum-cut blouse with aari embroidery, pearls, and zardozi work gives a cut-sleeve design a glamorous party-wear vibe—perfect for weddings and festive occasions. 

Image credits: instagram

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