Cut-sleeve blouses add a trendy and modern twist to the royal glam of a silk saree. If you want a sleek and stylish look, check out these designs inspired by Alia Bhatt.
This simple backless neck blouse is perfect for summers. It gives any saree a cool fusion touch. You can pair this raw silk cut-sleeve blouse with organza and tissue silk sarees.
This deep V-neck blouse with piping work really highlights the saree's pallu. It also makes you look taller and slimmer. Try this design with a light mulmul or chiffon saree.
For sequin sarees in light metallic shades, a princess-cut sleeveless blouse is the best choice for a wedding or function. It gives a super royal look, even without sleeves.
A square neckline is great for highlighting your collar bones with a touch of glam. This is one of Alia Bhatt's favourite red carpet looks. It goes well with almost any saree.
This blouse blends modern and royal styles, perfect for Alia’s minimal look. The embroidered deep-neck, cut-sleeve design pairs beautifully with Kanchipuram or pastel silk sarees.
For a trendy and youthful look, this front-knotted cut-sleeve blouse is the best choice. If you pair it with a net saree, just like Alia, you'll look super classy.
This magnum-cut blouse with aari embroidery, pearls, and zardozi work gives a cut-sleeve design a glamorous party-wear vibe—perfect for weddings and festive occasions.
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