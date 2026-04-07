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8 stylish name plates to beautify your home

A name plate is the first thing guests see. Here are 8 stylish designs to make a great first impression and add beauty to your home's entrance.
lifestyle Apr 07 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:Gemini AI
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Trendy Name Plate Design

Simple name plates are out, and trendy designs like this are in! This one has the owner's name on a wooden base, with some cute hanging bells at the bottom.
Image credits: Pinterest
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Round-Shaped Name Plate

You can also put up a boho-style, round name plate like this one outside your house. It says 'Welcome to our sweet home' in the middle, with floral details on the sides.
Image credits: Pinterest
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Handprint Name Plate

This cute name plate features handprints of all family members with their names below. Frame it in wood and hang it outside for a charming, personalized look.

Image credits: Pinterest
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Leaf-Pattern Name Plate

You can also install a leaf-pattern name plate like this one. It has an oval-shaped stone, and the names of the family members are written on the accompanying leaves.
Image credits: Pinterest
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Krishna-Inspired Name Plate

For Shri Krishna devotees, this name plate features Shrinathji, the owner’s name, and a Krishna mantra in a beautiful marble frame for a divine entrance.

Image credits: Instagram
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Handmade Name Plate Design

Create a DIY name plate with a jute rope circle, leaf designs, a bird on top, and family members' names in the center for a charming, handmade look.

Image credits: Instagram
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Rajasthani-Pattern Name Plate

For a traditional Rajasthani name plate, try a round design featuring a Rajasthani man or woman with "Padharo Sa" written below for a welcoming touch.

Image credits: Instagram

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