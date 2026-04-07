This cute name plate features handprints of all family members with their names below. Frame it in wood and hang it outside for a charming, personalized look.
For Shri Krishna devotees, this name plate features Shrinathji, the owner’s name, and a Krishna mantra in a beautiful marble frame for a divine entrance.
Create a DIY name plate with a jute rope circle, leaf designs, a bird on top, and family members' names in the center for a charming, handmade look.
For a traditional Rajasthani name plate, try a round design featuring a Rajasthani man or woman with "Padharo Sa" written below for a welcoming touch.
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