Benefits of Eating Tender Neem Leaves in April

Lifestyle
Tender neem leaves help in removing toxins from the body, keeping the liver and kidneys healthy.
These tender leaves help in controlling cholesterol and improving blood circulation, which keeps the heart healthy.
Rich in antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties, neem helps in protecting against infections and boosts immunity.
Beneficial for diabetic patients, these leaves help in balancing blood sugar levels.
Neem leaves help in eliminating stomach worms and provide relief from acidity and indigestion.
Helps in protecting against acne, skin infections, and dandruff, keeping the skin and hair healthy.
