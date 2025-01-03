Lifestyle

How much food to eat in 24 hours?

How much food to eat in a day?

According to Premananda Maharaj, food intake should be limited for a healthy life. Overeating leads to illness. Learn how much to eat daily.

How much food is enough?

Premananda Maharaj suggests a healthy person should eat a maximum of 39 tolas of food daily.

Consume 400 grams of food daily

Premananda Maharaj explains that 1 tola equals 10 grams, recommending 400 grams of food per day.

Provides energy for the entire day

400 grams of food provides sufficient energy for 24 hours, according to Premananda Maharaj.

Overeating causes diseases

Premananda Maharaj warns that consuming more than the recommended amount can lead to eye problems and reduced vitality.

Alternative approach

In special cases, one can consume 400 grams at noon and another 400 grams at night, suggests Premananda Maharaj.

Avoid this mistake

Premananda Maharaj cautions against consuming 1.5 to 2 kg of food daily, as it can lead to various diseases.

