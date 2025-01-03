Lifestyle
According to Premananda Maharaj, food intake should be limited for a healthy life. Overeating leads to illness. Learn how much to eat daily.
Premananda Maharaj suggests a healthy person should eat a maximum of 39 tolas of food daily.
Premananda Maharaj explains that 1 tola equals 10 grams, recommending 400 grams of food per day.
400 grams of food provides sufficient energy for 24 hours, according to Premananda Maharaj.
Premananda Maharaj warns that consuming more than the recommended amount can lead to eye problems and reduced vitality.
In special cases, one can consume 400 grams at noon and another 400 grams at night, suggests Premananda Maharaj.
Premananda Maharaj cautions against consuming 1.5 to 2 kg of food daily, as it can lead to various diseases.
Premanand Maharaj REVEALS auspicious days for shaving and haircuts
(PHOTOS) Mithila Palkar inspired saree styles for short women
Gul Panag inspired ethnic looks for short hair people; Check
Food recipe: Know how to make QUICK delicious egg fry in 10 minutes