10 things you should never change about yourself

Lifestyle
If your loved ones don't like your dressing style, you don't have to change it. Your attire reflects your personality.
If you are non-vegetarian, don't be forced to become a vegetarian. You are what you eat. Food choice is your right.
If you like ghazals, don't change because others don't like them. Music is your choice.
If you are interested in arts, don't be forced to study science. Career choice is yours.
Don't settle for less. Understand your value.
Don't leave your friends for loved ones. Friends are an important part of life.
Treat time like money, don't waste it. Don't let anyone interfere with your routine.
Don't change your dreams for others. Don't give up even if it seems impossible.
If you like your old phone, don't buy a new one under pressure. Decide according to your needs.
If someone calls you fat, don't hate your body. Adopt a healthy lifestyle.
