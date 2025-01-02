Lifestyle

10 things you should never change about yourself

1. Your Dressing Style

If your loved ones don't like your dressing style, you don't have to change it. Your attire reflects your personality.

2. Food Choices

If you are non-vegetarian, don't be forced to become a vegetarian. You are what you eat. Food choice is your right.

3. Music Preference

If you like ghazals, don't change because others don't like them. Music is your choice.

4. Educational Field

If you are interested in arts, don't be forced to study science. Career choice is yours.

5. Know Your Worth

Don't settle for less. Understand your value.

6. Don't Cheat Friends

Don't leave your friends for loved ones. Friends are an important part of life.

7. Time Management

Treat time like money, don't waste it. Don't let anyone interfere with your routine.

Image credits: Pexels

8. Chase Your Dreams

Don't change your dreams for others. Don't give up even if it seems impossible.

Image credits: Google

9. Love for Old Things

If you like your old phone, don't buy a new one under pressure. Decide according to your needs.

10. Love Your Body

If someone calls you fat, don't hate your body. Adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Image credits: social media

Rakul Preet's 7 stunning saree styles for Makar Sankranti 2025

Aditi Rao Hydari inspired trending hairstyles for sarees, lehengas

5 reasons why you should AVOID dates on empty stomach

Sharara Vs Garara: Know 8 key differences