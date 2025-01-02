Lifestyle
If you want to stay healthy with taste in winter, then you must consume eggs. Egg dishes are served from breakfast to lunch and dinner.
Heat a pan. Then cook eggs on all sides in oil. Switch off the gas when it gets light brown.
Now in the same pan, fry the onion and chilies in the remaining oil until they lose their rawness. Now add red chili powder, coriander powder and all the spices and mix.
When you add spices to the onion, add water in between so that the spices do not stick to the pan; after frying the onion for 2-3 mins, add a little oil and then add the eggs.
Now add a little water to the eggs and cook for two to three minutes. When it is cooked, wrap the eggs in the spices and keep stirring so that the spices are applied to the eggs.
Your Tawa Fried Egg Curry is ready. Neither a wok nor much fanfare was required to make it. You can prepare it in 10 minutes and serve it for dinner or breakfast.
10 things you should never change about yourself
Rakul Preet's 7 stunning saree styles for Makar Sankranti 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari inspired trending hairstyles for sarees, lehengas
5 reasons why you should AVOID dates on empty stomach