Delicious and Flavorful Egg Fry: 10-Minute Recipe

Make Egg Fry in 10 Minutes

If you want to stay healthy with taste in winter, then you must consume eggs. Egg dishes are served from breakfast to lunch and dinner. 

Ingredients for Egg Fry

  • 6-7 boiled eggs
  • Half cup oil
  • 2 onions
  • 4-5 green chilies
  • Some curry leaves
  • Half tablespoon red chili powder
  • Half tablespoon turmeric, coriander, cumin

How to Make Tawa Egg Fry

  • Black pepper powder
  • Garam masala
  • Coriander leaves
  • Salt to taste

Heat a pan. Then cook eggs on all sides in oil. Switch off the gas when it gets light brown.

Tawa Egg Fry Recipe

Now in the same pan, fry the onion and chilies in the remaining oil until they lose their rawness. Now add red chili powder, coriander powder and all the spices and mix.

Easy Egg Curry Recipe

When you add spices to the onion, add water in between so that the spices do not stick to the pan; after frying the onion for 2-3 mins, add a little oil and then add the eggs.

Easy Egg Recipe

Now add a little water to the eggs and cook for two to three minutes. When it is cooked, wrap the eggs in the spices and keep stirring so that the spices are applied to the eggs.

Serve with Roti-Rice

Your Tawa Fried Egg Curry is ready. Neither a wok nor much fanfare was required to make it. You can prepare it in 10 minutes and serve it for dinner or breakfast.

