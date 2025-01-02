Rakul Preet's 7 stunning saree styles for Makar Sankranti 2025

Lifestyle
Look divine in a red Bandhani saree. The actress wears a V-neck blouse, heavy earrings, and jasmine flowers. Similar sarees are available in the market.
The festive season is incomplete without bright colors. If you want to look as beautiful as Rakul, choose this. You can wear it with a bralette or a designer blouse.
Satin sarees are perfect for the festive season or a party. This saree with thin borders is available.
Shine like a diva on Makar Sankranti by wearing this saree. Available online and offline. You can wear a full-sleeved or sweetheart neckline blouse.
The minimal look is becoming popular among young women. If you follow celebrity fashion, you can wear a saree like Rakul with a sleeveless blouse.
Banarasi sarees give a royal look during festivals. Wear a golden color blouse and a choker necklace. This will add glamour to your attire.
If you have a low budget for Makar Sankranti, choose a georgette saree like this. Wear it with silver oxidized jewelry and a simple blouse.
