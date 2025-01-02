Lifestyle

Rakul Preet's 7 stunning saree styles for Makar Sankranti 2025

1. Bandhani print saree

Look divine in a red Bandhani saree. The actress wears a V-neck blouse, heavy earrings, and jasmine flowers. Similar sarees are available in the market.

2. Floral print saree

The festive season is incomplete without bright colors. If you want to look as beautiful as Rakul, choose this. You can wear it with a bralette or a designer blouse.

3. Satin saree design

Satin sarees are perfect for the festive season or a party. This saree with thin borders is available.

4. Black net saree

Shine like a diva on Makar Sankranti by wearing this saree. Available online and offline. You can wear a full-sleeved or sweetheart neckline blouse.

5. Simple saree design

The minimal look is becoming popular among young women. If you follow celebrity fashion, you can wear a saree like Rakul with a sleeveless blouse.

6. Banarasi saree design

Banarasi sarees give a royal look during festivals. Wear a golden color blouse and a choker necklace. This will add glamour to your attire.

7. Georgette saree design

If you have a low budget for Makar Sankranti, choose a georgette saree like this. Wear it with silver oxidized jewelry and a simple blouse.

