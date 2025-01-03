Lifestyle

Premanand Maharaj REVEALS auspicious days for shaving and haircuts

Only Two Days a Week

Premanand Maharaj says haircuts and shaving should only be done on two days of the week.

Mentioned in Scriptures

He says there is a mention of Kshoura Karma in the scriptures, and one should follow it.

No Shaving on Mondays

Shiva devotees and those who wish for their son's well-being should not shave on Mondays.

Untimely Death

Shaving on Tuesdays and Saturdays can lead to untimely death.

Avoid Sundays and Thursdays

One should not shave on Sundays and Thursdays, as it can lead to financial loss.

Wednesdays and Fridays are Auspicious

Those seeking profit and success should shave on Wednesdays and Fridays.

(PHOTOS) Mithila Palkar inspired saree styles for short women

Gul Panag inspired ethnic looks for short hair people; Check

Food recipe: Know how to make QUICK delicious egg fry in 10 minutes

10 things you should never change about yourself