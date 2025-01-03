Premanand Maharaj REVEALS auspicious days for shaving and haircuts

Lifestyle
Premanand Maharaj says haircuts and shaving should only be done on two days of the week.
He says there is a mention of Kshoura Karma in the scriptures, and one should follow it.
Shiva devotees and those who wish for their son's well-being should not shave on Mondays.
Shaving on Tuesdays and Saturdays can lead to untimely death.
One should not shave on Sundays and Thursdays, as it can lead to financial loss.
Those seeking profit and success should shave on Wednesdays and Fridays.
