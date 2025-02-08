Lifestyle

Why beetroot is the ultimate superfood for skin and overall health

Benefits of Beetroot

Beetroot, a root vegetable, is considered a treasure trove of health benefits. It can be eaten in salads, juices, or as a vegetable.

Nutrients in Beetroot

Beetroot contains iron, calcium, antioxidants, and protein. 10 grams of beetroot has 43 calories and 2 grams of fat.

Boost Your Immunity

Eating beetroot helps protect against infections and diseases. Its juice and salad are most effective.

A Boon for Digestion

Relieves constipation. Solves stomach problems. Rich in fiber.

Natural Energy Source

Beetroot contains natural sugar, which provides instant energy. A great way to banish fatigue.

Control Blood Pressure

Beetroot salad or juice helps control high blood pressure. See results in a few days.

Blood Purification

Beetroot increases oxygen levels in the body.

Beauty Secret

Reduces hair fall. Adds glow to the face. Makes your skin radiant.

Why Doctors Recommend Beetroot

Rich in nutrients. Takes care of both health and beauty.

