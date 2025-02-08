Why beetroot is the ultimate superfood for skin and overall health

Lifestyle
Beetroot, a root vegetable, is considered a treasure trove of health benefits. It can be eaten in salads, juices, or as a vegetable.
Beetroot contains iron, calcium, antioxidants, and protein. 10 grams of beetroot has 43 calories and 2 grams of fat.
Eating beetroot helps protect against infections and diseases. Its juice and salad are most effective.
Relieves constipation. Solves stomach problems. Rich in fiber.
Beetroot contains natural sugar, which provides instant energy. A great way to banish fatigue.
Beetroot salad or juice helps control high blood pressure. See results in a few days.
Beetroot increases oxygen levels in the body.
Reduces hair fall. Adds glow to the face. Makes your skin radiant.
Rich in nutrients. Takes care of both health and beauty.
Aloe Vera juice on empty stomach: Discover its powerful benefits
Chanakya Niti: 4 Things that are more valuable than money; CHECK
(PHOTOS) Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekha inspired saree looks
PHOTOS: Sanjay Dutt’s Rs 40 crore Pali Hill bungalow - a look inside