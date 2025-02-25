Premanand Maharaj's advice: 4 places where women should not go alone

Lifestyle
Premanand Maharaj said, 'At the time of marriage, a promise is made to the wife, which mentions places where women should never go alone.'
Maharaj said, 'Women should not go alone (without asking husband) to deserted places, gardens, forests, in front of people drinking alcohol, or even to their father's house.'
These things that are said in the scriptures are said for the safety of women and not to disrespect them. Because a woman alone cannot face adverse situations.
Female bodies are thought to make women only come and depart with their husbands. A brother, father, son, or other trustworthy male can come and depart if not the spouse.
If we interpret these texts to limit women's freedom, we're incorrect. This happens when we misinterpret scripture.
[PHOTOS] Sanya Malhotra inspired 6 saree looks for party
Mahashivratri 2025: Ideal shivling size for home worship; Check HERE
Bhopal: Top 5 lakes to visit in this city of Lakes
8 stylish ways to wear a white shirt for any occasion