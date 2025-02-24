Lifestyle

Classic Formal: White Shirt with a Suit

A crisp white dress shirt with a tailored suit exudes sophistication. Pair it with a **silk tie, polished shoes**, and a leather belt for the perfect formal look.  

Image credits: Getty

Summer Ready: White Shirt with Shorts

For a breezy summer look, opt for a linen white shirt with tailored shorts. Add espadrilles or loafers for a resort-ready outfit.  
 

Image credits: Getty

Layered Look: White Shirt Under a Sweater

Layering a white shirt under a sweater adds elegance. Let the collar and hem peek out, and pair with trousers or jeans for a polished outfit.  
 

Image credits: Getty

Business Casual: White Shirt with a Blaze

A white shirt under a navy or beige blazer is a go-to for business casual. Pair with slim-fit trousers and loafers to keep it stylish.  
 

Image credits: Getty

Smart Casual: White Shirt with Chinos

For a refined yet relaxed vibe, wear your white shirt untucked with chinos. Roll up the sleeves and pair them with loafers or sneakers.  

Image credits: Getty

Relaxed & Minimalist: White Shirt with Wide-Leg Trousers

For a contemporary touch, tuck a white shirt into wide-leg trousers. Pair with loafers or sneakers for a fashion-forward, relaxed look.  
 

Image credits: Getty

Weekend Casual: White Shirt with Jeans

Nothing beats the classic white shirt and jeans combo. Opt for dark denim and white sneakers for a timeless, effortless look.  
 

Image credits: Getty

Edgy Street Style: White Shirt with a Leather Jacket

A white shirt and leather jacket create an effortlessly cool look. Pair with black jeans and boots for a bold, street-style aesthetic.  
 

Image credits: Getty

