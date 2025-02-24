Mahashivaratri 2025: Offerings to avoid for successful Shiva puja

Lifestyle
Mahashivaratri falls on Wednesday, February 26. Lord Shiva is specially worshipped on this day. Take care to avoid these mistakes during the puja.
Do not offer Ketaki flowers to Shiva during the puja. It is said in the Puranas that Shiva himself has forbidden Ketaki flowers in his worship.
Turmeric and vermillion should not be offered in Shiva's worship. These are items used by women for adornment, hence they should not be used.
It is forbidden to anoint the Shiva Linga with water from a conch on the day of Shivaratri because it originated from the demon Shankhachuda.
In many places, Tulsi is not offered in Shiva's worship because, according to the Puranas, Tulsi is the wife of Vishnu. Therefore, she is only used for Vishnu's worship.
It is good to do Chandi Pradakshina in the temple on the day of Shivaratri. That is, one should turn back and forth from the path where the Lord's Abhishek water comes.
Some people do not maintain cleanliness. Some do not know about purity. Therefore, pundits say that ordinary people should not touch and worship the Shiva Linga.
Mahashivratri 2025: Avoid THESE mistakes & offerings in Shiva Worship
