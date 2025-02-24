Lifestyle

Mahashivaratri 2025: Offerings to avoid for successful Shiva puja

When is Mahashivaratri 2025?

Mahashivaratri falls on Wednesday, February 26. Lord Shiva is specially worshipped on this day. Take care to avoid these mistakes during the puja.

Which flowers should not be offered to Shiva?

Do not offer Ketaki flowers to Shiva during the puja. It is said in the Puranas that Shiva himself has forbidden Ketaki flowers in his worship.

Turmeric and vermillion should not be offered

Turmeric and vermillion should not be offered in Shiva's worship. These are items used by women for adornment, hence they should not be used.

Water should not be offered from a conch

It is forbidden to anoint the Shiva Linga with water from a conch on the day of Shivaratri because it originated from the demon Shankhachuda.

Tulsi should also not be offered

In many places, Tulsi is not offered in Shiva's worship because, according to the Puranas, Tulsi is the wife of Vishnu. Therefore, she is only used for Vishnu's worship.

Chandi Pradakshina is good

It is good to do Chandi Pradakshina in the temple on the day of Shivaratri. That is, one should turn back and forth from the path where the Lord's Abhishek water comes.

Do not touch the Shiva Linga

Some people do not maintain cleanliness. Some do not know about purity. Therefore, pundits say that ordinary people should not touch and worship the Shiva Linga.

