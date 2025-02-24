Bhopal: Top 5 lakes to visit in this city of Lakes

Lifestyle
If you are going to Bhopal, do not forget to see the city of lakes. Upper Lake has a boat club where you can also enjoy paddle boats, speed boats and cruises
Chota Talab or Lower Lake is a lake located in Bhopal. Together with Bhojtal or Upper Lake, it forms Bhoj Wetland. Bhopal is called the 'City of Lakes'
Shahpura Lake is located in one of posh areas of Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh state. It is also one of the water bodies present in Bhopal
Nawab Shah Jahan Begum had three stepped ponds built. Of these, Motia Talab is on the first step, Nawab Siddique Hasan Talab on the second, Munshi Hussain Khan Talab on the third
It is also said for this pond in Bhopal, "Talon mein tal Bhopal ka tal baki sab talaiya", that is, if there is a pond in the true sense, then it is the pond of Bhopal
