5 reasons why you should AVOID dates on empty stomach

Lifestyle
Reasons to avoid dates on an empty stomach
Dates are a dry fruit with various nutritional and healthy properties. Dates contain nutrients such as fiber and antioxidants
Do you have the habit of eating dates on an empty stomach in the morning? If so, health experts say don't do it anymore
Eating dates in the morning causes excessive fatigue. This is because dates are high in blood sugar
Not only fatigue, but it can also cause many diseases like obesity, heart disease, diabetes
Eating two or three dates before a workout helps provide energy
Eating dates before bed is good. Because it helps in good sleep
Sharara Vs Garara: Know 8 key differences
New Year 2025: 6 tips for effective Belly fat loss tips this year
New Year 2025: 8 career tips for successful year
PHOTOS: Avneet Kaur's stunning blouse designs for sarees