5 reasons why you should AVOID dates on empty stomach

Nutrients like antioxidants

Dates are a dry fruit with various nutritional and healthy properties. Dates contain nutrients such as fiber and antioxidants

Not on an empty stomach

Do you have the habit of eating dates on an empty stomach in the morning? If so, health experts say don't do it anymore

Can cause excessive fatigue

Eating dates in the morning causes excessive fatigue. This is because dates are high in blood sugar

Can cause heart disease, diabetes

Not only fatigue, but it can also cause many diseases like obesity, heart disease, diabetes

Eat dates before exercise

Eating two or three dates before a workout helps provide energy

Get a good night's sleep

Eating dates before bed is good. Because it helps in good sleep

