Lifestyle

Kamakhya Temple: Know mysteries of this famous temple of Assam

Famous Temple of the Mother Goddess in Guwahati

There is a famous temple of the Mother Goddess in Guwahati, Assam. The name of this temple is Kamakhya Temple. It is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas

Temple Dedicated to Maa Durga

This temple is dedicated to Maa Durga. But the idol of the Mother Goddess is not worshiped here. The yoni of the goddess is worshiped in this temple

Evidence of the Goddess's Power

The yoni located in the crack of the rock is worshiped in the temple. This place is always wet, which is considered proof of the goddess's power

Kamakhya Temple is Closed for Men for 3 Days a Year

Kamakhya Temple is closed for 3 days a year between 22nd to 25th June. Men are prohibited from entering the temple. It is said that Maa Sati remains menstrual for 3 days

The Water of the Brahmaputra River Turns Red

During these 3 days, water of Brahmaputra river remains red. A white cloth is kept for Mother Goddess in temple. It is said that cloth turns red, which is called Ambubachi Vastra

Red Cloth is Distributed Among the Devotees

When the temple opens, this Ambubachi Vastra is given to the devotees as Prasad. During these 3 days, Ambubachi Mela is held

Who Built the Temple is a Mystery

The ancient history of Kamakhya Temple remains a mystery even today. It is said that it was built by Kamadeva himself, but its present form was given by the Ahom kings

Part of Maa Sati's Body Fell Here

According to mythology, when Lord Shiva performed Tandava with the burnt body of Maa Sati, Lord Vishnu cut her body into pieces. Maa Sati's yoni fell at this place

Tantriks Perform Miracles Upon Attaining Siddhi

It is said that the Tantriks who attain Siddhi can reach the sanctum sanctorum of the temple without any stairs or doors. However, there is no scientific evidence of this

Mahashivratri 2025: Know everything on Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Career Tips! 5 key points to keep in mind on your first day of work

(PHOTOS) Katrina Kaif inspired stylish blouse designs for modern women

Maha Shivratri 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Shiva