Kamakhya Temple: Know mysteries of this famous temple of Assam

Lifestyle
There is a famous temple of the Mother Goddess in Guwahati, Assam. The name of this temple is Kamakhya Temple. It is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas
This temple is dedicated to Maa Durga. But the idol of the Mother Goddess is not worshiped here. The yoni of the goddess is worshiped in this temple
The yoni located in the crack of the rock is worshiped in the temple. This place is always wet, which is considered proof of the goddess's power
Kamakhya Temple is closed for 3 days a year between 22nd to 25th June. Men are prohibited from entering the temple. It is said that Maa Sati remains menstrual for 3 days
During these 3 days, water of Brahmaputra river remains red. A white cloth is kept for Mother Goddess in temple. It is said that cloth turns red, which is called Ambubachi Vastra
When the temple opens, this Ambubachi Vastra is given to the devotees as Prasad. During these 3 days, Ambubachi Mela is held
The ancient history of Kamakhya Temple remains a mystery even today. It is said that it was built by Kamadeva himself, but its present form was given by the Ahom kings
According to mythology, when Lord Shiva performed Tandava with the burnt body of Maa Sati, Lord Vishnu cut her body into pieces. Maa Sati's yoni fell at this place
It is said that the Tantriks who attain Siddhi can reach the sanctum sanctorum of the temple without any stairs or doors. However, there is no scientific evidence of this
Mahashivratri 2025: Know everything on Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain
Career Tips! 5 key points to keep in mind on your first day of work
(PHOTOS) Katrina Kaif inspired stylish blouse designs for modern women
Maha Shivratri 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Shiva