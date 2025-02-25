Lifestyle

Mahashivratri 2025: Know everything on Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Shiv Navratri Festival at Ujjain Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple

Mahashivratri 2025: On Mahashivratri, Shiv Navratri will be held at Ujjain Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple from February 17-27. Know Bhasma Aarti, Poojan-Abhishek timings

How Long Will the Mahashivratri Festival Last?

The Shiv Navratri festival has started at the world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple from Falgun Krishna Panchami. This holy festival will last until Mahashivratri

Gates Will Remain Open for 44 Hours for Darshan of Mahakaleshwar

During this time, the gates will remain open for 44 hours for the darshan of Mahakaleshwar, so that devotees can have uninterrupted darshan of Mahakal

Special Worship of Mahashivratri on February 25

2:30 AM - Mahakal Bhasma Aarti with opening of Mangal Pat. 7:30 AM to 8:15 AM - Dadyodak Aarti.10:30 AM to 11:15 AM - Bhog Aarti 12 PM - Special Poojan-Abhishek by Ujjain Tehsil

What Will Be the Evening Schedule?

  • 4 PM - Worship by Holkar and Scindia State.
  • 7 PM to 10 PM - Worship of Shri Koteshwar Mahadev and offering of Saptadhanya

Special Sehra Darshan and Bhasma Aarti on February 27

From 11 PM to February 27, 6 AM - Maha Abhishek of Mahakaleshwar Bhagwan

Special Abhishek Material

Rudrabhishek and Vedic mantras by 11 Brahmins and Abhishek with 101L milk, 31KG curd, 21KG honey, 15 KG ghee, Gangajal, rose water, cannabis, saffron milk

Special Bhasma Aarti at 12 PM on February 27

Bhasma Aarti is performed once a year at 12 noon, which will be on February 27

Baba will be adorned with Sehra Shringar

Panch Mewa, fruits, sweets will be offered in special bhog

Rules for Darshan and Aarti

The gates will remain open for 44 hours for darshan on Mahashivratri. Devotees will have darshan in the temple premises as per rules. Aarti can also be seen through live broadcast

