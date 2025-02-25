Mahashivratri 2025: Know everything on Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Lifestyle
Mahashivratri 2025: On Mahashivratri, Shiv Navratri will be held at Ujjain Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple from February 17-27. Know Bhasma Aarti, Poojan-Abhishek timings
The Shiv Navratri festival has started at the world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple from Falgun Krishna Panchami. This holy festival will last until Mahashivratri
During this time, the gates will remain open for 44 hours for the darshan of Mahakaleshwar, so that devotees can have uninterrupted darshan of Mahakal
2:30 AM - Mahakal Bhasma Aarti with opening of Mangal Pat. 7:30 AM to 8:15 AM - Dadyodak Aarti.10:30 AM to 11:15 AM - Bhog Aarti 12 PM - Special Poojan-Abhishek by Ujjain Tehsil
From 11 PM to February 27, 6 AM - Maha Abhishek of Mahakaleshwar Bhagwan
Rudrabhishek and Vedic mantras by 11 Brahmins and Abhishek with 101L milk, 31KG curd, 21KG honey, 15 KG ghee, Gangajal, rose water, cannabis, saffron milk
Bhasma Aarti is performed once a year at 12 noon, which will be on February 27
Baba will be adorned with Sehra Shringar
Panch Mewa, fruits, sweets will be offered in special bhog
The gates will remain open for 44 hours for darshan on Mahashivratri. Devotees will have darshan in the temple premises as per rules. Aarti can also be seen through live broadcast
