Lifestyle

Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: Know best ideas for earning money

Earn Money Remotely During Kumbh

People from every village and city in India want to visit the Kumbh Mela, but they can't find cars, buses, or train seats. You can earn even from 1000 km away.

Pay Off Your Car Loan in Six Weeks

Many have bought new cars solely for renting during Kumbh to recover the cost and earn within six weeks.

Invest Five Lakhs, Earn Millions

Even someone with minimal education can buy a five lakh car, rent it during Kumbh, and earn at least 10,000 rupees per 24 hours.

Small Car Rental Reaches 20,000

For instance, from Bhopal to Prayagraj, large car rentals are at 30,000 and small cars at 20,000 rupees, increasing private car demand.

Kumbh Bookings Closed, Rent Private Cars

Due to the large number of pilgrims, many travel operators have stopped Kumbh bookings. Many are renting their private cars.

Earn Up to 15,000 Rupees in 24 Hours

The further the distance from Kumbh, the higher the earnings. Renting a car from 1000 km away will cost at least 15,000 rupees.

Bus Fare to Prayagraj for Kumbh Mela

Bus operators are booking two-night, one-day packages for 3500-4000 rupees per pilgrim, including travel, bathing, and prayers.

