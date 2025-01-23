Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: Know best ideas for earning money

Lifestyle
People from every village and city in India want to visit the Kumbh Mela, but they can't find cars, buses, or train seats. You can earn even from 1000 km away.
Many have bought new cars solely for renting during Kumbh to recover the cost and earn within six weeks.
Even someone with minimal education can buy a five lakh car, rent it during Kumbh, and earn at least 10,000 rupees per 24 hours.
For instance, from Bhopal to Prayagraj, large car rentals are at 30,000 and small cars at 20,000 rupees, increasing private car demand.
Due to the large number of pilgrims, many travel operators have stopped Kumbh bookings. Many are renting their private cars.
The further the distance from Kumbh, the higher the earnings. Renting a car from 1000 km away will cost at least 15,000 rupees.
Bus operators are booking two-night, one-day packages for 3500-4000 rupees per pilgrim, including travel, bathing, and prayers.
