Lifestyle
Naga Sadhus are a center of attraction at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. They apply ash on their bodies. There's a special reason behind this tradition.
Naga Sadhus worship Lord Shiva and apply ash like him. They consider this ash as their clothing and adornment.
Nagas apply ash as a reminder of mortality, acknowledging that the body will eventually turn to ash.
The ash used by Naga Sadhus isn't ordinary. Specially prepared, it acts as a medicine, protecting against skin diseases.
Wood is burned, the ashes mixed with sandalwood paste, formed into tablets, and baked in cow dung fire.
Tablets are cooled, ground, sieved, mixed with raw cow's milk and sandalwood, and cooked again to create the final ash.
