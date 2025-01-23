Pan-American Highway: Interesting things to know about longest road

Lifestyle
The Pan-American Highway is the world's longest motorway, stretching nearly 48,000 kilometers. It extends from North to South America, with 30,000 km having no turns or cuts
This highway passes through a total of 14 countries, including the USA, Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Canada, and Argentina
Traveling on this highway, you experience the culture, food, and traditions of different countries. It's a wonderful cultural journey
Although this highway is continuous, there is a section in the Pan-American Highway called the 'Darien Gap.' It's a jungle area where the road couldn't be built
The Pan-American Highway takes you from Alaska (USA) to Argentina. It is the most important route connecting the entire continent
Passing through this highway, you encounter amazing views of nature, such as mountains, forests, deserts, and beaches
Traveling the Pan-American Highway is an international adventure that introduces you to different languages, climates, and lifestyles
The Pan-American Highway began in the 1920s as an ambitious project. The aim was to give the US and Latin America a strong connection, which has now become a historic route
Overall, traveling on the Pan-American Highway is a unique experience that exposes you to both natural beauty and cultural diversity
