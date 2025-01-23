Lifestyle

Pan-American Highway: Interesting things to know about longest road

World's Longest Highway

The Pan-American Highway is the world's longest motorway, stretching nearly 48,000 kilometers. It extends from North to South America, with 30,000 km having no turns or cuts

Journey Through 14 Countries

This highway passes through a total of 14 countries, including the USA, Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Canada, and Argentina

An Adventure-Filled Journey

Traveling on this highway, you experience the culture, food, and traditions of different countries. It's a wonderful cultural journey

The Notorious 'Darien Gap'

Although this highway is continuous, there is a section in the Pan-American Highway called the 'Darien Gap.' It's a jungle area where the road couldn't be built

From USA to Argentina

The Pan-American Highway takes you from Alaska (USA) to Argentina. It is the most important route connecting the entire continent

Rich in Natural Beauty

Passing through this highway, you encounter amazing views of nature, such as mountains, forests, deserts, and beaches

The Ultimate International Journey

Traveling the Pan-American Highway is an international adventure that introduces you to different languages, climates, and lifestyles

Historical Significance of the Highway

The Pan-American Highway began in the 1920s as an ambitious project. The aim was to give the US and Latin America a strong connection, which has now become a historic route

A Unique Travel Experience

Overall, traveling on the Pan-American Highway is a unique experience that exposes you to both natural beauty and cultural diversity

Cheese to red meat: 6 foods that silently increase your cholesterol

Maha Kumbh 2025: Why do Naga Sadhus apply ash on their bodies?

Blueberry! 5 benefits for healthy, glowing skin this Winter

Burj Khalifa to Shanghai Tower: Top 10 tallest buildings in the world