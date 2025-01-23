(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor inspired top 5 trendy Jewelry styles

Lifestyle
If you want to stand out at a wedding, party, or any function, you can carry trendy jewelry like Kareena Kapoor. You'll shine everywhere with these pieces
If you have a family function, you can style heavy golden earrings like Kareena Kapoor. You can carry these with a salwar suit or a saree
To impress others at a party or family function, you can carry a red metallic necklace like Kareena Kapoor. This necklace will look more graceful on a simple saree
To make your look elegant at office or kitty parties, you can also style a chain and green stone pendant necklace like Kareena Kapoor. Wearing this will keep everyone's eyes on you
Black metal trendy jewelry has always been everyone's favorite. You can style this type of jewelry at weddings, parties, or even wedding receptions
A heavy Kundan necklace will give you a royal look just like Kareena Kapoor. Artificial necklaces like this are easily available in shops for under 500
