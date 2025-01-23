Lifestyle

Cheese to red meat: 6 foods that silently increase your cholesterol

Learn about foods to avoid to lower cholesterol

Image credits: Getty

Processed foods

The sodium and saturated fat in processed foods can increase cholesterol levels

Image credits: Getty

Fried foods

Fried foods are high in saturated fat and can increase cholesterol

Image credits: Getty

Red meat

Red meats like beef, pork, and mutton are high in saturated fat and can increase cholesterol

Image credits: Getty

Butter, cheese, and cream

High in fat and sodium, these are best avoided to lower cholesterol

Image credits: Getty

Sugary foods

Avoiding sugary foods is beneficial for lowering cholesterol

Image credits: Getty

Baked goods

Baked goods like cakes and cookies are high in salt, calories, and fat, which can increase cholesterol

Image credits: Getty

Note:

Consult a health professional or nutritionist before making dietary changes

Image credits: Getty

Maha Kumbh 2025: Why do Naga Sadhus apply ash on their bodies?

Blueberry! 5 benefits for healthy, glowing skin this Winter

Burj Khalifa to Shanghai Tower: Top 10 tallest buildings in the world

January 23: 10 key events that happened on this day; Check here