Cheese to red meat: 6 foods that silently increase your cholesterol

Lifestyle
Learn about foods to avoid to lower cholesterol
The sodium and saturated fat in processed foods can increase cholesterol levels
Fried foods are high in saturated fat and can increase cholesterol
Red meats like beef, pork, and mutton are high in saturated fat and can increase cholesterol
High in fat and sodium, these are best avoided to lower cholesterol
Avoiding sugary foods is beneficial for lowering cholesterol
Baked goods like cakes and cookies are high in salt, calories, and fat, which can increase cholesterol
Consult a health professional or nutritionist before making dietary changes
