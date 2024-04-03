Business

Petrol, diesel price on April 3: Here's how much it costs in your city

Petrol, diesel price in Gurgaon:

The petrol price today is Rs 95.11 and diesel price is Rs 87.96  per liter.

Petrol, diesel price in Patna:

The petrol price today is Rs 105.18 and diesel price is Rs 92.04 per liter.

Petrol, diesel price in Noida:

The petrol price today is Rs 94.74 per liter and diesel price is Rs 87.86 per liter.

Petrol, diesel price in Delhi:

The cost of petrol in Delhi today is Rs  94.72 per liter and price of diesel stands at Rs 87.62 per liter.

Petrol, diesel price in Mumbai:

In Mumbai petrol price today is Rs 104.21 and diesel price is Rs 92.15 per liter.

Petrol, diesel price in Kolkata:

The petrol price in Kolkata today is Rs 103.94 and diesel price is Rs 90.76 per litre.

Petrol, diesel price in Chennai:

The petrol price in Chennai today is Rs 100.75 and diesel price is Rs 92.34 per litre.

