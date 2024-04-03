Petrol, diesel price on April 3: Here's how much it costs in your city

Business
The petrol price today is Rs 95.11 and diesel price is Rs 87.96 per liter.
The petrol price today is Rs 105.18 and diesel price is Rs 92.04 per liter.
The petrol price today is Rs 94.74 per liter and diesel price is Rs 87.86 per liter.
The cost of petrol in Delhi today is Rs 94.72 per liter and price of diesel stands at Rs 87.62 per liter.
In Mumbai petrol price today is Rs 104.21 and diesel price is Rs 92.15 per liter.
The petrol price in Kolkata today is Rs 103.94 and diesel price is Rs 90.76 per litre.
The petrol price in Chennai today is Rs 100.75 and diesel price is Rs 92.34 per litre.