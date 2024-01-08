Lifestyle
A spicy and tangy lentil-based stew prepared with vegetables, tamarind, and a blend of spices. Sambar is a delicious accompaniment to several Pongal dishes.
A classic Indian dessert made from rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts. There are various versions of payasam, including those made with vermicelli, jaggery, or lentils, enjoyed during Pongal.
These crispy and soft lentil-based fritters are made from urad dal (black gram) batter and fried until golden brown. They're often paired with sambar or coconut chutney.
Made by mixing cooked rice with grated coconut, spices, and sometimes lentils, coconut rice is a fragrant and flavorful dish that adds a unique taste to the Pongal feast.
Also known as Khara Pongal, this savory dish is a mix of rice and moong dal cooked and seasoned with black pepper, cumin seeds, curry leaves, and cashews in ghee.
This is a sweet delicacy made from rice, moong dal (yellow lentils), jaggery (unrefined cane sugar), ghee (clarified butter), and flavored with cardamom and nuts. It's a signature dish during the festival.