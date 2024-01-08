Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti: Til Ladoo to Patisapta; 7 traditional must-eat foods

Embark on a culinary journey this Makar Sankranti with 7 delectable treats. From Til Ladoo to Undhiyu, savor the festive flavors that define this joyous occasion

Patisapta

Patishapta is a type of thin crepe filled with a mixture of coconut, khoya (reduced milk), and jaggery. It's a sweet treat enjoyed during the festival

Undhiyu

A traditional Gujarati dish made with variety of winter vegetables surti papdi, brinjal, potatoes. It is spiced with a special blend of masalas, often cooked in earthen pot

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of gram dal (chana dal), jaggery, and cardamom. It is a delicacy enjoyed during Makar Sankranti

Sakkarai Pongal

Sakkarai Pongal, also known as sweet Pongal, is a popular South Indian dish made with rice, moong dal, jaggery, ghee, and flavored with cardamom. It is a sweet and savory dish

Gur Ki Roti

Gur ki roti is a type of flatbread made with jaggery. It's a wholesome and nutritious dish, often enjoyed with a dollop of ghee

Khichdi

A simple and wholesome dish made with rice and lentils, khichdi is often prepared during Makar Sankranti. It may be accompanied by various vegetables and spices

Til Ladoo (Sesame Seed Ladoo)

These sweet round balls are made from sesame seeds (til) and jaggery (gur). They are not only delicious but also provide warmth to the body during the winter season

