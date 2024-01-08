Makar Sankranti: Til Ladoo to Patisapta; 7 traditional must-eat foods

Lifestyle
Embark on a culinary journey this Makar Sankranti with 7 delectable treats. From Til Ladoo to Undhiyu, savor the festive flavors that define this joyous occasion
Patishapta is a type of thin crepe filled with a mixture of coconut, khoya (reduced milk), and jaggery. It's a sweet treat enjoyed during the festival
A traditional Gujarati dish made with variety of winter vegetables surti papdi, brinjal, potatoes. It is spiced with a special blend of masalas, often cooked in earthen pot
Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of gram dal (chana dal), jaggery, and cardamom. It is a delicacy enjoyed during Makar Sankranti
Sakkarai Pongal, also known as sweet Pongal, is a popular South Indian dish made with rice, moong dal, jaggery, ghee, and flavored with cardamom. It is a sweet and savory dish
Gur ki roti is a type of flatbread made with jaggery. It's a wholesome and nutritious dish, often enjoyed with a dollop of ghee
A simple and wholesome dish made with rice and lentils, khichdi is often prepared during Makar Sankranti. It may be accompanied by various vegetables and spices
These sweet round balls are made from sesame seeds (til) and jaggery (gur). They are not only delicious but also provide warmth to the body during the winter season