Zermatt to Interlaken: 7 places to visit when in Switzerland

Discover Switzerland in January—a winter wonderland of snow-capped peaks, charming towns, and thrilling activities. Embrace the magic of the Alps and beyond

Image credits: Pixabay

Zermatt and the Matterhorn

Zermatt is a picturesque village located at the foot of the iconic Matterhorn mountain. In January, you can enjoy skiing or snowboarding in the Zermatt resort

Image credits: Pixabay

Interlaken

Nestled between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, Interlaken is a winter wonderland in January. You can explore the charming town, go for winter hikes

Image credits: Pixabay

Lucerne

Lucerne is a charming city with a well-preserved medieval architecture. In January, you can explore the Old Town, visit the Chapel Bridge

Image credits: Pixabay

St. Moritz

St. Moritz is a top destination in January. You can experience world-class skiing, enjoy glamorous atmosphere, even attend events like White Turf horse racing on the frozen lake

Image credits: Pixabay

Jungfraujoch

Known as the 'Top of Europe,' Jungfraujoch is a mountain pass accessible by a scenic train journey. In January, you can enjoy snow activities like skiing and snowshoeing

Image credits: Pixabay

Montreux

Located on the shores of Lake Geneva, Montreux is famous for its annual Jazz Festival. While January might not be festival season, you can still enjoy the peaceful atmosphere

Image credits: Pixabay

Bern

The capital city of Switzerland, Bern, is known for its well-preserved medieval old town. In January, you can explore the charming streets, visit the Bear Park

Image credits: Pixabay
