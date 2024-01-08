Lifestyle
Mount Everest, Earth's towering pinnacle at 29,032 feet, challenges climbers with low oxygen, freezing temperatures, unforgiving conditions. Conquering demands perseverance
This condition, known as hypoxia, can lead to altitude sickness and has various effects on the body, including difficulty breathing, fatigue and and impaired cognitive function
Exposure to such cold temperatures can lead to frostbite, hypothermia, and other cold-related injuries if climbers are not adequately protected
The high-altitude environment and physical exertion required to climb Everest can lead to increased fluid loss through sweating and respiration
High-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE) and high-altitude cerebral edema (HACE) are severe conditions caused by fluid accumulation in the lungs or brain, respectively.
Climbing Everest is physically demanding, and the lack of oxygen makes even simple tasks much more strenuous
Many climbers experience difficulty sleeping at high altitudes, a condition known as high-altitude sleep disturbance. This can result in insomnia, restless sleep
The combination of physical stress, dehydration, and changes in atmospheric pressure can lead to digestive problems such as loss of appetite, nausea