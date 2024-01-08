Lifestyle

7 things that happen to Human body at the top of Mount Everest

Mount Everest, Earth's towering pinnacle at 29,032 feet, challenges climbers with low oxygen, freezing temperatures, unforgiving conditions. Conquering demands perseverance

Image credits: Pixabay

Low Oxygen Levels (Hypoxia)

This condition, known as hypoxia, can lead to altitude sickness and has various effects on the body, including difficulty breathing, fatigue and and impaired cognitive function

Image credits: Pixabay

Cold Temperatures

Exposure to such cold temperatures can lead to frostbite, hypothermia, and other cold-related injuries if climbers are not adequately protected

Image credits: Pixabay

Dehydration

The high-altitude environment and physical exertion required to climb Everest can lead to increased fluid loss through sweating and respiration

Image credits: Pixabay

Edema

High-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE) and high-altitude cerebral edema (HACE) are severe conditions caused by fluid accumulation in the lungs or brain, respectively.

Image credits: Pixabay

Extreme Fatigue

Climbing Everest is physically demanding, and the lack of oxygen makes even simple tasks much more strenuous

Image credits: Pixabay

Sleep Disturbances

Many climbers experience difficulty sleeping at high altitudes, a condition known as high-altitude sleep disturbance. This can result in insomnia, restless sleep

Image credits: Pixabay

Digestive Issues

The combination of physical stress, dehydration, and changes in atmospheric pressure can lead to digestive problems such as loss of appetite, nausea

Image credits: Pixabay
