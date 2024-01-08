Maldives Vs Lakshadweep: 7 comparisons between these two islands

Lifestyle
From geographical location to cost of travel, here's a comparison between Lakshadweep and the Maldives based on several aspects.
Lakshadweep: The lack of tourist infrastructure makes snorkelling scuba diving and more remote.
Maldives: A thriving tourism industry offers a variety of resorts
Lakshadweep: Located off the southwestern coast of India in the Arabian Sea.
Maldives: Situated in the Indian Ocean, southwest of Sri Lanka and India.
Lakshadweep: Accessible by air and sea from select cities in India.
Maldives: International flights and seaplanes link it to several resorts and lodgings.
Lakshadweep: Travel and lodging prices are less than in the Maldives.
Maldives: Luxury resorts from moderate to high-end provide unique and upmarket experiences.
Lakshadweep: 36 islands offer a less commercialised experience with little visitor infrastructure.
Maldives: Over 1,000 islands in 26 atolls provide resorts for all budgets.
Lakshadweep: Known for its beautiful beaches, clean seas, and abundant marine life.
Maldives: Famous for its white-sand beaches, beautiful coral reefs, and overwater bungalows.
Lakshadweep: Experience indigenous culture via sustainable and eco-friendly tourism.
Maldives: There is a strong Maldivian culture and customs, yet many resorts are self-contained.