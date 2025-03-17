Lifestyle

PM Modi's Unique Perspective on Life: The 1+1 Principle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Shared His Perspective on Life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared his perspective on life in a conversation with podcast host Lex Fridman.

Learning from Struggle

He said that difficulties are actually a test of our endurance. It should be seen as an opportunity.

Advice to Youth to Be Patient

PM Modi gave a direct message to the youth - be patient, there is no shortcut in life. He said that challenges are real, but circumstances do not define us.

Every Human Should Have This Belief

He explained that every human being should first believe that they have been sent by a higher power with a purpose.

What is PM Modi's 1+1 Principle?

Sharing his thoughts, PM Modi said, I never feel alone. I believe in the 1+1 principle - one is Modi and the other is God.

Support of 1.4 Billion Indians and God's Blessings

He said that he always has the support of 1.4 billion Indians and the blessings of God.

Difficulties Come to Make Us Stronger

He explained that difficulties should not be considered a reason for defeat, but rather a means of building strength. Every difficulty is a test; it comes not to defeat us.

It is Important to Keep Learning

PM Modi especially gave a message to the youth that learning should never stop in life. He said, As long as I am alive, I have to keep learning something.

PM Modi Explained How He Learned the Hindi Language

He shared his experience of learning the Hindi language and said that it was not his mother tongue, but he learned it with full dedication.

Focus on Doing Something Rather Than Just Becoming Something

PM Modi advised the youth to focus on doing something instead of just becoming something. He said that people set big goals and if they fall a little behind, they get disappointed.

The Right Perspective on Work is Important

He explained that if someone only dreams of 'becoming something' and it is not fulfilled, then even their achievements start to feel like a burden to them.

Benefits of Focusing on Doing Something

But if you focus on doing something, then even if your goal is to reach 10 and you reach 8, you will not lose heart.

Try to Do Something New

Therefore, it is important that we keep the right perspective on our lives and always try to do something new.

