PM Modi's Unique Perspective on Life: The 1+1 Principle

Lifestyle
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared his perspective on life in a conversation with podcast host Lex Fridman.
He said that difficulties are actually a test of our endurance. It should be seen as an opportunity.
PM Modi gave a direct message to the youth - be patient, there is no shortcut in life. He said that challenges are real, but circumstances do not define us.
He explained that every human being should first believe that they have been sent by a higher power with a purpose.
Sharing his thoughts, PM Modi said, I never feel alone. I believe in the 1+1 principle - one is Modi and the other is God.
He said that he always has the support of 1.4 billion Indians and the blessings of God.
He explained that difficulties should not be considered a reason for defeat, but rather a means of building strength. Every difficulty is a test; it comes not to defeat us.
PM Modi especially gave a message to the youth that learning should never stop in life. He said, As long as I am alive, I have to keep learning something.
He shared his experience of learning the Hindi language and said that it was not his mother tongue, but he learned it with full dedication.
PM Modi advised the youth to focus on doing something instead of just becoming something. He said that people set big goals and if they fall a little behind, they get disappointed.
He explained that if someone only dreams of 'becoming something' and it is not fulfilled, then even their achievements start to feel like a burden to them.
But if you focus on doing something, then even if your goal is to reach 10 and you reach 8, you will not lose heart.
Therefore, it is important that we keep the right perspective on our lives and always try to do something new.
Latest Gold Stud Earrings Designs and Prices for Women
7 ways to boost your memory and learn well for exams
Flattering Lehenga Choli Designs for Broad Shoulders & Heavy Bust
Instant Besan Jalebi: Healthy Sweet Treat Without Maida Flour