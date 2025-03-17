Lifestyle

Broad shoulders will look shapely, wear a Saina-like choli on lehenga

Saina Nehwal's lehenga look

If you also want to look like a classy Indian beauty like badminton player Saina Nehwal opt for cholis like hers will look great on broad shoulder and heavy bust girls.

Floral print lehenga with strappy blouse

Try this Saina Nehwal look at the Haldi function. She is wearing a layered lehenga with a red and pink floral print design on a yellow base. Get a strappy choli made with it.

Lehenga + off-shoulder blouse

Like Saina Nehwal, wear a lehenga with electric blue colored thread work. Along with this, she has worn an off-shoulder design blouse to hide the broad shoulders.

Lehenga with shrug

For an Indo-Western look, wear a blue colored floral print frill lehenga like Saina. Wear a strappy bohemian style blouse with it and a shrug to hide the broad shoulders.

Pleated skirt with shrug

Try this style of Saina at a night party. She is wearing a red satin pleated skirt. With it, wear a zari work blouse and an elbow sleeves loose shrug to hide arm fat.

Get such a lehenga choli made from saree

You can also get a monochromatic lehenga made from any floral print saree. Like Saina has worn a pleated lehenga with a strappy blouse. She has wrapped a chunni in her hands.

Lehenga with jacket

If you want to hide broad shoulders and heavy breasts, then pair a simple lehenga with a golden blouse and wear a front button deep neck jacket over it. 

