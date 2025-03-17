Lifestyle
If you also want to look like a classy Indian beauty like badminton player Saina Nehwal opt for cholis like hers will look great on broad shoulder and heavy bust girls.
Try this Saina Nehwal look at the Haldi function. She is wearing a layered lehenga with a red and pink floral print design on a yellow base. Get a strappy choli made with it.
Like Saina Nehwal, wear a lehenga with electric blue colored thread work. Along with this, she has worn an off-shoulder design blouse to hide the broad shoulders.
For an Indo-Western look, wear a blue colored floral print frill lehenga like Saina. Wear a strappy bohemian style blouse with it and a shrug to hide the broad shoulders.
Try this style of Saina at a night party. She is wearing a red satin pleated skirt. With it, wear a zari work blouse and an elbow sleeves loose shrug to hide arm fat.
You can also get a monochromatic lehenga made from any floral print saree. Like Saina has worn a pleated lehenga with a strappy blouse. She has wrapped a chunni in her hands.
If you want to hide broad shoulders and heavy breasts, then pair a simple lehenga with a golden blouse and wear a front button deep neck jacket over it.
