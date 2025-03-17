Lifestyle
Stud earrings maintain fashion with strength. See the latest designs and looks of gold studs.
These flower-style small stud earrings can be worn daily or in the office. It has a gem in the middle. Can be made in 5 grams.
Round-shaped studs look lovely on large faces. Gorgeous look to a saree-suit without extra jewelry.
These traditional stud earrings made of stone cutwork and gems must be with women. Take inspiration.
Motif work studs give a heavy look despite being light. Many designs between 3-10 grams. Choose by elegance.
These stud earrings on eyeballs and stones are very much liked by married women. Perfect option for strength.
When it comes to royal look, nothing stands in front of antique gold studs. They give strength and match every outfit.
