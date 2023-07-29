Plastic Free July 2023: Here are 7 Eco-conscious actions

Lifestyle
Plastic-Free July is the perfect opportunity to take part in the worldwide effort to minimize plastic waste. Embrace this eco-conscious month with these seven steps.
Ditch single-use plastic bags by bringing your own reusable shopping bags when heading to the grocery store. It's a small change that can have a significant impact.
Minimize plastic packaging by buying in bulk and storing food in glass or silicone containers. Embrace reusable beeswax wraps instead of plastic wrap.
Discover plastic-free alternatives for personal care items. It can be shampoo bars, solid deodorants, and bamboo toothbrushes which reduce daily plastic use.
Participate in local beach or park cleanups to remove plastic litter. Raise awareness about the impact of plastic pollution on our environment and wildlife.
Support brands that prioritize sustainability and offer plastic-free packaging options. By making conscious shopping choices, you encourage eco-friendly practices.
Say no to single-use plastics like straws, cutlery, and water bottles. Opt for reusable alternatives made from eco-friendly materials like stainless steel or bamboo.
Share your plastic-free journey on social media to inspire friends and family to join the movement. Engage in discussions to advocate more responsible plastic use.