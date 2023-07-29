Lifestyle

Plastic Free July 2023: Here are 7 Eco-conscious actions

Plastic-Free July is the perfect opportunity to take part in the worldwide effort to minimize plastic waste. Embrace this eco-conscious month with these seven steps.

Image credits: Pexels

BYOB (Bring Your Own Bag)

Ditch single-use plastic bags by bringing your own reusable shopping bags when heading to the grocery store. It's a small change that can have a significant impact.

Image credits: Pexels

Go Zero-Waste in the Kitchen

Minimize plastic packaging by buying in bulk and storing food in glass or silicone containers. Embrace reusable beeswax wraps instead of plastic wrap.

Image credits: Pexels

Plastic-Free Personal Care

Discover plastic-free alternatives for personal care items. It can be shampoo bars, solid deodorants, and bamboo toothbrushes which reduce daily plastic use.

Image credits: Pexels

Beach or Park Cleanup

Participate in local beach or park cleanups to remove plastic litter. Raise awareness about the impact of plastic pollution on our environment and wildlife.

Image credits: Pexels

Sustainable Brands

Support brands that prioritize sustainability and offer plastic-free packaging options. By making conscious shopping choices, you encourage eco-friendly practices.

Image credits: Pexels

Refuse Single-Use Plastics

Say no to single-use plastics like straws, cutlery, and water bottles. Opt for reusable alternatives made from eco-friendly materials like stainless steel or bamboo.

Image credits: Pexels

Spread Awareness

Share your plastic-free journey on social media to inspire friends and family to join the movement. Engage in discussions to advocate more responsible plastic use.

Image credits: Pexels
