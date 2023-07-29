National Lipstick Day: Celebrate with these adorable lip shades!

Lifestyle
Make this day, the ideal opportunity, to show off your favourite lip colours! These hues are going to boost your bold personality and for lipstick lovers, this is the day for you.
Nothing exudes confidence and glamour like a classic red lip. Celebrate the timeless allure of a bold red shade that complements every skin tone, making you feel like a true diva.
Never stop experimenting with your sparky pink shades. From soft pastels to vibrant fuchsias, pink lipsticks add a touch of charm and playfulness to any outfit.
Achieve an effortlessly chic look with nude lip shades. Enhance your natural lip colour or opt for a slightly deeper hue for a subtle, yet sophisticated finish.
Oranges are the best for your vibrant outlook. Perfect for summer, this outgoing colour adds a pop of warmth and energy to your overall getup.
Dive into the allure of berry-toned lipsticks, ranging from rich plums to deep burgundies. These shades are ideal for creating a captivating and mysterious vibe.
Experience the magic of mauve lip shades that strike the perfect balance between subtle and captivating. They complement a wide range of skin tones.
Embrace a touch of extravagance with metallic lip shades. From dazzling gold to shimmering silver, these lip colours will have you ready to shine like a star!