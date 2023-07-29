Chicken Chettinad to Fish Molee: 5 south Indian non-veg delicacies

Lifestyle
Tamil Nadu, Kerala boasts of Non-vegetarian dishes like Chicken Chettinad, Fish Molee, Aila curry, and other delicacies. Let's explore these non-veg delicacies. by Amrita Ghosh
Fiery red chilies, cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon, and the richness of coconut milk is marinated in a mixture of ground spices and the chicken is slow-cooked until tender
Creamy coconut milk-based gravy, the fish fillets are gently simmered in spices, curry leaves, ginger, and garlic. The sweetness of coconut milk balances the heat of green chilies
Fish is marinated with turmeric, red chili powder, black pepper, and other aromatic seasonings. The fish is then shallow-fried in coconut oil until it turns crispy and golden brown
Tamarind pulp, coconut, and aromatic herbs create a thick gravy that perfectly coats the succulent prawn where the heat from red chilies is offset by the tanginess of tamarind
A blend of ground spices, coconut milk, curry leaves, and tamarind, creates a symphony of tastes – mildly spicy, tangy, and creamy. The fish is gently simmered in the coconut gravy