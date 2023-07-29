Lifestyle

Chicken Chettinad to Fish Molee: 5 south Indian non-veg delicacies

Tamil Nadu, Kerala boasts of Non-vegetarian dishes like Chicken Chettinad, Fish Molee, Aila curry, and other delicacies. Let's explore these non-veg delicacies. by Amrita Ghosh

Chicken Chettinad

Fiery red chilies, cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon, and the richness of coconut milk is marinated in a mixture of ground spices and the chicken is slow-cooked until tender

Fish Molee

Creamy coconut milk-based gravy, the fish fillets are gently simmered in spices, curry leaves, ginger, and garlic. The sweetness of coconut milk balances the heat of green chilies

Kerala Karimeen Fry

Fish is marinated with turmeric, red chili powder, black pepper, and other aromatic seasonings. The fish is then shallow-fried in coconut oil until it turns crispy and golden brown

Prawns Kuzhambu

Tamarind pulp, coconut, and aromatic herbs create a thick gravy that perfectly coats the succulent prawn where the heat from red chilies is offset by the tanginess of tamarind

Aila Curry

A blend of ground spices, coconut milk, curry leaves, and tamarind, creates a symphony of tastes – mildly spicy, tangy, and creamy. The fish is gently simmered in the coconut gravy

