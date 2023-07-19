Lifestyle

Pizza to Pasta: 6 most popular dishes to have in Italy

Margherita Pizza is the most famous pizza, with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil, recalling national flag colours. Here are the 6 most popular dishes to have in Italy.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Gnocchi

Gnocchi is the most-popular Italian staple dish which is small and thick dumplings made with potatoes and cheese garnished with spicy sauce.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Risotto

Risotto is another tasty and popular Italian dish made with rice, meat, fish, veggies, broth with olive oil and butter, white wine and parmesan cheese.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

Lasagne

Baked dish with pasta layers in bechamel sauce of sautéed celery, onion, and carrot, to which beef, pork, and concentrated tomato get added is a staple dish called Lasagne.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Bolognese Pasta

Bolognese Pasta is the most popular Italian dish of Italy made with spaghetti, tomato sauce, minced beef, garlic, wine and herbsgarnished with parmesan cheese.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Gelato

In Italy, Gelato is a dessert enjoyed all year round and enjoyed on walks, as a snack, or as a dessert at the end of a meal.

Image credits: Image: Pexels
Find Next One