Pizza to Pasta: 6 most popular dishes to have in Italy

Margherita Pizza is the most famous pizza, with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil, recalling national flag colours. Here are the 6 most popular dishes to have in Italy.
Gnocchi is the most-popular Italian staple dish which is small and thick dumplings made with potatoes and cheese garnished with spicy sauce.
Risotto is another tasty and popular Italian dish made with rice, meat, fish, veggies, broth with olive oil and butter, white wine and parmesan cheese.
Baked dish with pasta layers in bechamel sauce of sautéed celery, onion, and carrot, to which beef, pork, and concentrated tomato get added is a staple dish called Lasagne.
Bolognese Pasta is the most popular Italian dish of Italy made with spaghetti, tomato sauce, minced beef, garlic, wine and herbsgarnished with parmesan cheese.
In Italy, Gelato is a dessert enjoyed all year round and enjoyed on walks, as a snack, or as a dessert at the end of a meal.