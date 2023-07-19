Mixing it up! 4 Indian bars feature in Asia's 50 best bars list

Lifestyle
The list features an impressive lineup of bars from various prominent Asian cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Standing tall at number 18 on the list is Sidecar in New Delhi, co-owned by the legendary mixologist Yangdup Lama.
Mumbai, the bustling metropolis, shines bright with not one but two entries in the esteemed list. The Bombay Canteen secures the 35th spot.
The Living Room, the newly launched bar at Masque, secures the 48th position, solidifying its presence among the best bars in the continent.
Copitas, located at the Four Seasons Hotel, leaves a lasting impression at the 38th spot, under the expert guidance of mixologist Ankush Gamre.
Topping the list and claiming the title of the best bar in Asia is Coa, a renowned bar located in Hong Kong.
Singapore's Jigger & Pony was ranked 2nd in the list of Asia's 50 Best Bars. From the city, 10 other bars made it to the list.
The bar industry in Asia continues to evolve, and these top establishments set the standard for innovation, creativity, and impeccable service.