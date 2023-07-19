Lifestyle

Mixing it up! 4 Indian bars feature in Asia's 50 best bars list

Image credits: Instagram

Asia's 50 Best Bars revealed

The list features an impressive lineup of bars from various prominent Asian cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Image credits: Instagram

Sidecar - New Delhi

Standing tall at number 18 on the list is Sidecar in New Delhi, co-owned by the legendary mixologist Yangdup Lama.

Image credits: Instagram

The Bombay Canteen - Mumbai

Mumbai, the bustling metropolis, shines bright with not one but two entries in the esteemed list. The Bombay Canteen secures the 35th spot.

Image credits: Instagram

The Living Room - Mumbai

The Living Room, the newly launched bar at Masque, secures the 48th position, solidifying its presence among the best bars in the continent.

Image credits: Instagram

Copitas - Bengaluru

Copitas, located at the Four Seasons Hotel, leaves a lasting impression at the 38th spot, under the expert guidance of mixologist Ankush Gamre.

Image credits: Instagram

Coa - Hong Kong at No.1

Topping the list and claiming the title of the best bar in Asia is Coa, a renowned bar located in Hong Kong.

Image credits: Instagram

Jigger & Pony - Singapore

Singapore's Jigger & Pony was ranked 2nd in the list of Asia's 50 Best Bars. From the city, 10 other bars made it to the list.

Image credits: Instagram

BKK Social Club - Bangkok ranked 3rd

The bar industry in Asia continues to evolve, and these top establishments set the standard for innovation, creativity, and impeccable service.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One