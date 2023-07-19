Lifestyle

Chapped Lips? 7 ways to treat YOUR dry lips at home

Taking care of chapped lips at home is simple and effective with these easy steps.
 

Image credits: our own

Hydration

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day to keep your lips moisturized from within.

Image credits: our own

Avoid Licking

Refrain from licking your lips as saliva can further dry them out, leading to more chapping.
 

Image credits: our own

Use Lip Balm

Apply a soothing lip balm or petroleum jelly with ingredients like beeswax or shea butter to lock in moisture and protect your lips from external elements.
 

Image credits: our own

Gentle Exfoliation

Use a soft toothbrush or a homemade lip scrub (mix sugar with honey or olive oil) to gently exfoliate your lips, removing dead skin.
 

Image credits: our own

Sun Protection

Apply a lip balm with SPF or use lip products that offer sun protection to shield your lips from harmful UV rays.
 

Image credits: our own

Humidify the Air

Use a humidifier in your home, especially during dry and cold weather, to add moisture to the air and prevent lips from drying out.
 

Image credits: our own

Avoid Irritants

Limit exposure to irritants like harsh cosmetics, flavoured lip balms, and fragranced lip products that may exacerbate chapped lips.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One