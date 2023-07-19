Lifestyle

German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 breeds banned by insurance companies

Insurance companies may label violent dog breeds as high-risk. Insurance companies sometimes blacklist or limit these seven dog breeds:
 

Image credits: freepik

Rottweilers

Powerful and protective, Rottweilers can be gentle family dogs when properly trained and socialized.

Image credits: Getty

Doberman Pinschers

With their sleek appearance and loyalty, Dobermans can be excellent guard dogs while remaining affectionate to their families.
 

Image credits: Getty

German Shepherds

Intelligent and versatile, German Shepherds are often used in police and military work, but they can also make devoted companions with proper training.

Image credits: Getty

Chow Chows

Aloof and independent, Chow Chows can be loyal to their owners but may be wary of strangers.
 

Image credits: Getty

Pit Bull Terriers

Known for their loyalty and strength, Pit Bulls have faced breed-specific regulations due to their history in dogfighting, but individual temperament varies widely.
 

Image credits: Getty

Akitas

Originally bred as Japanese guard dogs, Akitas are fiercely loyal to their families but may show aggression towards strangers or other animals without proper socialization.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Staffordshire Bull Terriers

Affectionate and loving, Staffordshire Bull Terriers can be excellent family pets with proper socialization, despite facing breed-specific regulations in some areas.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One