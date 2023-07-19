German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 breeds banned by insurance companies

Lifestyle
Insurance companies may label violent dog breeds as high-risk. Insurance companies sometimes blacklist or limit these seven dog breeds:
Powerful and protective, Rottweilers can be gentle family dogs when properly trained and socialized.
With their sleek appearance and loyalty, Dobermans can be excellent guard dogs while remaining affectionate to their families.
Intelligent and versatile, German Shepherds are often used in police and military work, but they can also make devoted companions with proper training.
Aloof and independent, Chow Chows can be loyal to their owners but may be wary of strangers.
Known for their loyalty and strength, Pit Bulls have faced breed-specific regulations due to their history in dogfighting, but individual temperament varies widely.
Originally bred as Japanese guard dogs, Akitas are fiercely loyal to their families but may show aggression towards strangers or other animals without proper socialization.
Affectionate and loving, Staffordshire Bull Terriers can be excellent family pets with proper socialization, despite facing breed-specific regulations in some areas.