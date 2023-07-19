Chicken Xacuti to Pork Vindaloo: 7 popular dishes in Goa

Lifestyle
Chicken Xacuti is a famous dish of Goa cuisine. This Curry-based chicken dish is very delicious. Here are 7 popular dishes in Goa.
Prawn Curry is another delicacy from Goan Cuisine. This yellow dish is authentic Traditional food of Goa. Prawn is prepared and made with coconut milk and selected spices.
Chicken Cafreal is the popular food of Goa. A special Green colour masala is used in which chicken is soaked overnight and then fried with vinegar and rum.
Prawns Xec Xec is the most famous dish of Goa. This Gravy-based prawn dish is delicious and made with Prawns, coconut milk, onion, green chillies, and tomatoes.
Goan Pomfret fish curry is a popular dish for every fish lover loaded with various spices with coconut. For the tangy flavour in the dish, mango is used.
Rava fry is the delicious and authentic food of Goa. A special paste made with Rava, turmeric Powder & red chilli gets used to marinate the fish.
Vindaloo originated from the Portuguese words Vin & Ahlo. It means Wine & Garlic. The dish consists of pork, onions, chillies, garlic, vinegar, and other spices.