Lifestyle

7 most dangerous dogs breeds with pure heart

Here are seven dog breeds known for their assertiveness, loyalty, and affectionate nature.

Image credits: Freepik

Rottweiler

Confident and strong, very loving to family.

Image credits: our own

German Shepherd

Intelligent and protective, deeply loyal.

Image credits: Getty

Doberman Pinscher

Alert and fearless, highly affectionate.

Image credits: Getty

Bullmastiff

Courageous and loyal, gentle with loved ones.

Image credits: Pinterest

American Pit Bull Terrier

Energetic and strong-willed, very affectionate.

Image credits: pexels

Akita

Independent and bold, deeply devoted to family.

Image credits: our own

Boxer

Energetic and protective, extremely playful and loyal.

Image credits: Freepik

