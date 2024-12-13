Kanchipuram saree: 7 Kanjivaram slik saree to buy NOW

Lifestyle
Golden Kanjivaram sarees have always been a symbol of royalty. Pure zari work is done in such sarees. Wear it to a wedding or a grand function for a royal look.
Most South Indian brides tied the knot in red and gold mix Kanjivaram sarees in 2024. Beautiful designs are made with golden zari all over the saree.
The beauty of the golden saree is enhanced by keeping the border maroon. Artisans create a beautiful blend of gold and maroon in textured sarees.
Young women like this kind of Kanjivaram saree. You can carry a green and golden zari saree on any occasion.
Beautiful silver zari work is done on the sky-colored Kanjivaram saree. Many women bought this type of saree in 2024.
The pallu and border of the textured white Kanjivaram saree are golden. Pure zari work is done on this saree. Women spent a lot to buy authentic Kanjivaram sarees.
