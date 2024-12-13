PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna's affordable saree styling tips

Lifestyle
Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in a multicolor saree. Wear it with a bralette blouse for office or party functions. Keep the makeup minimal. Available for 500-700 INR.
For a stunning look on a budget, a floral print saree is a great option. Rashmika Mandanna paired a black and orange saree with a sleeveless blouse.
A black saree suits everyone, whether young or married. If you don't have one, buy it now. Available online and offline for under 500 INR. Pair it with a golden-black blouse.
Rashmika Mandanna looks hot in a lavender shiny satin saree. Take inspiration from her to impress your partner. Style it with a mirror work or stonework blouse.
Net organza sarees are a favorite among fashionable women. They look beautiful without being too heavy. Rashmika paired a gold lace border saree with golden earrings.
Rashmika's captivating look in a thread work red saree is mesmerizing. She paired it with a contrast velvet blouse and silver choker necklace. Perfect for parties.
A green satin saree offers a glamorous look. Try it to charm your significant other. Pair it with a sweetheart neckline or bralette blouse.
Get a Rashmika Mandanna-inspired kasata saree for under 500 INR. Pair this plain saree with a contrast embroidered pink blouse and delicate jewelry for a gorgeous look.
