Lifestyle

Vidya Balan's Plus-Size Suit Inspiration

Gota Embroidered Ivory Silk Suit

This ivory silk suit with Gota embroidery is perfect for festivals. It features a long, straight-cut pant and a net dupatta.

Choli Pattern Flared Anarkali Suit

Silk suits are a great choice for the festive season. Try this choli-pattern flared Anarkali for a stylish look.

Peplum Kurti Sharara Suit

For a fusion of traditional and ethnic wear, try a peplum kurti with a sharara, paired with heavy earrings.

Long Jacket Embroidered Suit

This simple suit with an embroidered long jacket is a perfect festive choice. Style it with half-open hair.

Short Kurti with Palazzo Set

This short kurti with flared palazzo pants offers a simple yet traditional look.

Gota Lace Traditional Organza Suit

White suits with Gota lace offer a traditional look. You can even skip the dupatta.

Golden Embroidery Black Frock Suit

Dark colors with golden embroidery are trending. This heavy design suit is an excellent option.

(PHOTOS) Vidya Balan Saree, Jewelry Style: Tips for Elegant Look

Khushi Kapoor inspired dress for New Year 2025 parties

(PHOTOS) Vidya Balan's stunning, affordable saree styles

Hard Rock Cafe to Byg Brewski-7 places to enjoy New Year in Bangalore