Lifestyle
This ivory silk suit with Gota embroidery is perfect for festivals. It features a long, straight-cut pant and a net dupatta.
Silk suits are a great choice for the festive season. Try this choli-pattern flared Anarkali for a stylish look.
For a fusion of traditional and ethnic wear, try a peplum kurti with a sharara, paired with heavy earrings.
This simple suit with an embroidered long jacket is a perfect festive choice. Style it with half-open hair.
This short kurti with flared palazzo pants offers a simple yet traditional look.
White suits with Gota lace offer a traditional look. You can even skip the dupatta.
Dark colors with golden embroidery are trending. This heavy design suit is an excellent option.
