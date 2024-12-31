THESE Zodiac signs would likely buy a car, house in 2025; Check

Lifestyle
The new year 2025 brings different dreams for everyone. Let's explore the zodiac signs predicted to enjoy bikes, cars, own homes, and a luxurious life
Venus's transit will bring good results for Libra. Jupiter's transit will also be favorable for the 4th house, enabling vehicle ownership
This year will bring better results than last year regarding land, buildings, and vehicles. Scorpio also has vehicle fortune in 2025
April to May is favorable for buying a vehicle. If purchasing later, inspect it thoroughly
Efforts to buy a new vehicle in 2025 may lead to success and the joy of ownership. Auspicious color: white
Saturn's influence on your fourth house ends in March, removing obstacles to vehicle purchase
Vehicle dreams may come true. Obstacles in house construction will clear. Property matters can be concluded
