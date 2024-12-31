Lifestyle

Hard Rock Cafe to Byg Brewski-7 places to enjoy New Year in Bangalore

These venues offer luxury, entertainment, and vibrant celebrations to ring in the New Year in style.

Image credits: Pixabay

High Ultra Lounge

High Ultra Lounge provides stunning city views from the 31st level of the World Trade Centre in Malleshwaram.

Image credits: Pixabay

SkyDeck by Sherlock's

SkyDeck near Sherlock's on MG Road is noted for its outdoor festivities and city skyline views. Masquerade balls and neon evenings are common at this New Year's party.

Image credits: Pixabay

Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe on St. Mark's Road hosts exciting New Year's Eve parties. A memorable night is guaranteed with live bands, resident DJs, and a dynamic audience.

Image credits: Pinterest

Park Hotel (i-Bar)

MG Road's popular i-Bar at The Park Hotel hosts expensive New Year's Eve parties. International DJs, extravagant buffets, and endless beverages make the venue a party haven.

Image credits: Pixabay

Byg Brewski Brewing

Known for its craft beer and large rooms, Byg Brewski in Hennur or Sarjapur provides a unique New Year event.

Image credits: Freepik

Windmill Crafts

Windmills in Whitefield provides jazz, artisan beer, and gourmet meals in a cosy setting for a more relaxed celebration.

Image credits: Freepik

Gilly’s

Gilly's Redefined's informal, vibrant attitude is seen across Bangalore. Their New Year activities include live music, DJ evenings, and a joyous atmosphere.

Image credits: Freepik

