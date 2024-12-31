Hard Rock Cafe to Byg Brewski-7 places to enjoy New Year in Bangalore

Lifestyle
These venues offer luxury, entertainment, and vibrant celebrations to ring in the New Year in style.
High Ultra Lounge provides stunning city views from the 31st level of the World Trade Centre in Malleshwaram.
SkyDeck near Sherlock's on MG Road is noted for its outdoor festivities and city skyline views. Masquerade balls and neon evenings are common at this New Year's party.
Hard Rock Cafe on St. Mark's Road hosts exciting New Year's Eve parties. A memorable night is guaranteed with live bands, resident DJs, and a dynamic audience.
MG Road's popular i-Bar at The Park Hotel hosts expensive New Year's Eve parties. International DJs, extravagant buffets, and endless beverages make the venue a party haven.
Known for its craft beer and large rooms, Byg Brewski in Hennur or Sarjapur provides a unique New Year event.
Windmills in Whitefield provides jazz, artisan beer, and gourmet meals in a cosy setting for a more relaxed celebration.
Gilly's Redefined's informal, vibrant attitude is seen across Bangalore. Their New Year activities include live music, DJ evenings, and a joyous atmosphere.
