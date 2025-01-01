Lifestyle
Vidya Balan celebrates her 46th birthday. Recreate her iconic saree and jewelry looks.
Large jhumkas are Vidya's signature style. Enhance the grace of your silk or handloom saree with jhumkas.
Vidya often pairs temple jewelry with sarees. This traditional jewelry adds a royal touch, especially with Kanjeevaram or silk sarees.
For sarees with light borders, pair a statement necklace with minimal jewelry for a balanced look.
Vidya's layered pearl necklace complements her silk saree beautifully.
Vidya adds a pop of color with a blue blouse and sky blue necklace with a pink saree.
Oxidized earrings look stunning with cotton sarees, perfect for office wear.
Vidya's saree and jewelry style is always balanced. Heavy saree, light jewelry; simple saree, heavy jewelry.
