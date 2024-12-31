Lifestyle
Vidya Balan is the saree queen. She loves printed sarees besides Banarasi-silk. If you want to look more stylish on a budget, check out the actress's wardrobe collection.
Vidya Balan's Banarasi print saree is a great option for a formal look. It gives a very stylish look. You can buy such a saree in the market for under 1k.
Everything fades in front of Kalamkari sarees. If you want to show royalty in a gathering, you will not find a better option. Recreate it with minimal makeup and a heavy blouse.
Sarees with floral prints were popular this year. Buy a saree to appear elegant on a budget. Great patterns of this saree would cost 500-1500 rupees online and offline.
Vidya Balan's satin printed saree will be available for 1000 rupees. Wear it with a handloom or contrast blouse. It looks attractive along with being perfect for office look.
Vidya Balan's printed saree collection is amazing. If you want to wear a printed saree apart from cotton, then choose this type of classic saree.
Silk print saree will be a bit expensive but will give an amazing look. It's great if you want to wear something different from glitter for a party look.
